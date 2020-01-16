Letter admonished investigator who misidentified homicide

LOUISIANA (AP) – (1/16/20) A coroner’s office in Louisiana has issued a letter of reprimand to an investigator who mistook a homicide as a fatal overdose.
The Advocate reports it obtained the letter through a public records request.
The letter says W. Shane Tindall deemed the New Years Day death of 26-year-old Joah Ross as an overdose.
Funeral home workers later discovered a gunshot wound.
The coroner’s office chief of investigations says Tindall didn’t receive any formal discipline other than the letter.
Authorities have launched a homicide investigation.
The death remains unsolved.
