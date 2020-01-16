Letter admonished investigator who misidentified homicide

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOUISIANA (AP) – (1/16/20) A coroner’s office in Louisiana has issued a letter of reprimand to an investigator who mistook a homicide as a fatal overdose.

The Advocate reports it obtained the letter through a public records request.

The letter says W. Shane Tindall deemed the New Years Day death of 26-year-old Joah Ross as an overdose.

Funeral home workers later discovered a gunshot wound.

The coroner’s office chief of investigations says Tindall didn’t receive any formal discipline other than the letter.

Authorities have launched a homicide investigation.

The death remains unsolved.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories