Letter admonished investigator who misidentified homicide

LOUISIANA (AP) – (1/16/20) A coroner’s office in Louisiana has issued a letter of reprimand to an investigator who mistook a homicide as a fatal overdose.

The Advocate reports it obtained the letter through a public records request.

The letter says W. Shane Tindall deemed the New Years Day death of 26-year-old Joah Ross as an overdose.

Funeral home workers later discovered a gunshot wound.

The coroner’s office chief of investigations says Tindall didn’t receive any formal discipline other than the letter.

Authorities have launched a homicide investigation.

The death remains unsolved.

