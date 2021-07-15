Lawyers: Prosecutor won’t charge 17 with pipeline trespass

Crime

by: , JANET McCONNAUGHEY

(AP) — Lawyers for 17 people arrested at pipeline protests in Louisiana say a local prosecutor has rejected felony trespass charges against them.

The Center for Constitutional Rights calls it a major First Amendment victory. District Attorney Bo Duhé did not immediately respond to a call Wednesday requesting comment.

The 17 people were arrested under a 2018 law that added pipelines to the list of items considered “critical infrastructure” in Louisiana.

The law was passed during a time of protests against the Bayou Bridge pipeline, which was completed in 2019.

