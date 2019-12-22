Law enforcement sweep of non-compliant sex offenders leads to multiple arrests

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) – (12/21/19) After a four-day detail, 17 non-compliant sex offenders and two felony fugitives have been arrested and are off the streets.

Monday through Thursday, troopers from the Louisiana State Police, in conjunction with numerous other law enforcement agencies, conducted a detail in and around Central and North Louisiana.

The objective was to identify and apprehend individuals that were not in compliance with Louisiana’s sex offender law.

Agencies involved in the detail were: Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Probation and Parole, Office of Homeland Security, Bossier City Police Department, Bossier City Marshal’s Office and the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdiction Task Force.

Below is a list of the suspects arrested:

Russell Ray Johnson, 48, Derry, La.

Kennedrick Jerome Phillips, 33, Campti, La.

Yannick Telsee, 36, Campti, La.

Travis Levard Johnson, 45, Natchitoches, La.

Courtney T. Brimzey, 36, Natchitoches, La.

Timothy Andrea Brimzy, 38, Natchitoches, La.

Jason Cornelius Breda, 38, Natchitoches, La.

Michael Wayne Johnson, 39, Natchitoches, La.

Demond Royshod Carter, 41, Bossier City, La.

Troy Wade Moses, 29, Bossier City, La.

Edward Dewayne Glover, 46, Bossier City, La.

Albert Charles Brewer, 63, Bossier City, La.

Kenneth Lee Jones, 43, Bossier City, La.

Dennis Martin Calhoun, 53, Shreveport La.

William F. Smith, 53, West Monroe, LA

Kenneth Harris Jr., 37, Monroe, La.

Robert V. Wilson, 34, Monroe, La.

Felony Fugitives

Ben Michael Collinsworth, 69, Goldonna, La.

Anthony Lamar Lewis, 33, Monroe, La.

