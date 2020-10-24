LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating ambush-style murder

JENA, La. — According to the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office, they have begun working an investigation for the murder of 44-year-old Leon Turner.

Officials say Turner was gunned down, in what they believe to be an ambush-style shooting.

Investigators say Turner was working under the hood of a car in the 1500 block of Church Street west of Jena when another vehicle drove by and began shooting.

The sheriff has confirmed that Leon Turner was pronounced dead at the scene by the LaSalle Parish Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing, however authorities say they do have a potential suspect and are actively looking for them.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office.