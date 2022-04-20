LaSALLE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Casey Wallace with the Louisiana State Police Troop E Public Affairs Section, on April 12, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office to investigate a complaint from a prisoner previously housed at the LaSalle Parish Jail.

According to the prisoner, a LaSalle Parish Correctional Officer identified as 36-year-old Jason Cotherman committed a prohibited sexual act while in the prisoner’s presence.

Wallace reported that earlier on Wednesday, April 12, 2022, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office obtained an arrest warrant and charged Cotherman with malfeasance in office (sexual conduct prohibited). Officers booked Cotherman into the LaSalle Parish Jail. The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

The Louisiana State Police will serve as the lead investigative agency. The investigation remains active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

According to Wallace, the Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting www.lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.