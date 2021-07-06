Lake Village Police: ‘Man wanted for murder charges surrenders’

LAKE VILLAGE, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Lake Village man wanted for murder surrendered to local police officers today following a shooting incident that left one man dead yesterday, on July 5.

According to the report, special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were asked by Lake Village Police to investigate the homicide.

Agents obtained warrants charging Derek Wilson, 43, with 1st degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons. He is being held at the Chicot County Detention Center pending a first appearance hearing.

On Monday afternoon, about 1:30 P.M. James Harden, 53, of Lake Village was shot while outside a residence at 423 Lee Street.

Witness say Harden fled from Wilson who arrived at the residence shortly before the shooting occurred.

Harden died while being transported to a nearby hospital.

The state police investigation of circumstances leading up to the shooting and the subsequent homicide is still ongoing.