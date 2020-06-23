Lake Village Police Department investigating Monday night shooting that left one dead

LAKE VILLAGE, Arkansas — The Lake Village Police Department, along with the Arkansas State Police, are currently investigating a Monday night shooting that claimed the life of one man.

According to police, officers were called to the 400 block of Chicot Street just before midnight Monday in reference to shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Sedric Robinson, of Lake Village, with what appeared to be a gunshot wound

As of this time, no arrest has been made and the investigation is continuing.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call the Lake Village Police Department at 870-265-5055 or the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Divison at 870-850-8630.

