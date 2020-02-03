LA Tech student arrested, accused of setting fire on campus

RUSTON, La. — The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal has arrested one man in connection to a fire on the campus of Louisiana Tech in Ruston, Louisiana.

According to reports, Gavin B. Jones, 20, was booked into the Lincoln Parish Jail on one count of Simple Arson.

Officials say that on the morning of January 20, 2020, the State Fire Marshal’s office began investigating a fire that happened in a building next to the Hale Hall dormitory on Louisiana Tech’s campus.

According to the officials, Jones reported the fire and after an investigation, he was identified as a suspect.

During questioning, Jones admitted to lighting trash on fire inside of the building out of boredom.

