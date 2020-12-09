Police: Known Aryan Circle gang member arrested in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. — A known Aryan Circle gang member wanted out of Arkansas has been arrested in West Monroe.

According to arrest reports, a West Monroe Police Officer noticed a vehicle sitting in the parking lot of Restoration Park around 3 AM on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 33-year-old Travis Wade Weaver and a computer check revealed Weaver to have multiple felony warrants out of Arkansas.

Weaver was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center as a fugitive from justice.

According to the WMPD Facebook page, Weaver is a known Aryan Circle gang member and is currently awaiting extradition back to Arkansas.

