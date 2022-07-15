DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a Kenner homicide that police say is connected to a string of back-and-forth shootings between two groups of people.

On Wednesday, the teen was taken into custody at his Laplace home on a second-degree murder warrant for the death of 26-year-old Terrall McGee. On March 25, McGee was fatally shot in the 700 block of Vouray Drive in Kenner.

According to the Kenner Police Department, the 17-year-old was the target of a shooting himself as he sat in his car near Village Road and Esplanade Avenue when shots rang out. KPD says the juvenile was ‘uncooperative’ in the investigation and no arrest was made.

Detectives say McGee’s death is believed to be tied to an investigation of shootings involving an ongoing dispute between the same two groups of people, in and around the same location – 42nd Street and Newport Place in Kenner.

This investigation included a SWAT roll was dispatched that was dispatched in April at a Kenner home in connection to McGee’s death, however, it is unclear if anyone else was arrested in the case. The most recent shootings in the investigation were a late-night exchange of gunfire on June 26 between several suspects on Newport Place, then a 15-year-old who was arrested for reportedly shooting a 13-year-old only three days later.

KPD says more arrests in connection to the ongoing dispute are expected to come.