“Just looking for little stuff” Monroe man arrested for burglary and damaging property

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday December 15 shortly before 5 a.m., 48-year-old Perry Wilhite was arrested on burglary, damaging property and drug paraphernalia charges.

The arrest happened on the 700 block of Plum Street where a resident heard noises outside their home and saw Wilhite coming through their window, attempting to pry open a door.

Per the affidavit for arrest, officers noticed that the door was damaged and a metal bar that does not belong to the resident was laying on the ground.

While officers were questioning Wilhite, he stated that he did not try to open the door to the home, he was “just looking for little stuff.”

Also during the interview process, officers located drug paraphernalia on Wilhite.

Perry Wilhite was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges: