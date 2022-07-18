MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — New details have been released after officers stopped a potential mass shooting near the FedEx Forum Saturday.

Officers said Elijah Hyman admitted that he was planning to shoot concert-goers as they left the FedEx Forum. Rapper Yo Gotti held his annual Birthday Bash at the FedEx Forum the same night.

Court documents reveal he told officers he was upset about a breakup and had thoughts about hurting concertgoers.

According to court documents, Hyman said he had firearms in his apartment and told officers where he was planning to shoot from. Police conducted a search warrant and said Hyman “made significant preparations to carry out a mass shooting.”

One of the apartment windows was broken. Officers also found binoculars next to the window.

Police also found a rifle with 30 rounds, an attached magnifying scope, and suppressor.

Court documents also state that Hyman told officers he wanted to “shoot as many people as he could. Just like on TV.”

Hyman was previously charged with terrorism.

He has since been additionally charged with 30 counts of attempted first-degree murder and 30 counts of possession of a firearm.

Yo Gotti later released a statement on Twitter:

“Thank you to the fans, artists and everyone involved behind the scenes for making Birthday Bash a smooth, secure and successful event.

We were informed of a potential threat regarding an individual seeking to harm attendees leaving Birthday Bash that occurred 3 hours after our show ended.

I would also like to thank the Memphis Police Department for their swift and proactive action in ensuring that all attendees returned home safely.“

Hyman is expect to appear in court on July 18.