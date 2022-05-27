THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — On May 26, Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell announced a man charged with second-degree murder was found guilty by a jury in a unanimous decision.

According to reports, 30-year-old John Paul Washington was arrested after an investigation revealed he and an accomplice shot a victim, Travontae Williams, multiple times in the area of Midland Drive and Plantation Road in May 2019.

The gunshot wounds resulted in the death of Williams according to reports. Washington was charged by Thibodaux Police with second-degree murder.

During a three-day trial, Washington made a statement of his intentions to murder the victim because Washington felt disrespected according to the Lafourche Parish District Attorney.

Reports indicate that the jury deliberated for around three and a half hours before returning a unanimous guilty verdict.

John Paul Washington faces a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence according to court documents.

Washington’s accomplice is set for a jury trial in July of 2022.

“I want to thank the members of the jury for their attention throughout the trial,” said Assistant

District Attorney Jason Chatagnier, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District

Attorney Shaun George. “It is not an easy thing to render a just verdict. It takes courage and

attention to detail, and we appreciate their service.”