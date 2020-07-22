Jonesville Mayor arrested on Malfeasance, Abuse of Power, Intimidation of Witness charges

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. — KTVE/KARD has learned that Jonesville Mayor Milton Ceasar has been arrested by the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office on 40 counts of Malfeasance in Office, 1 count of Intimidation of a Witness, and one count of Abuse of Office.

According to the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office, an investigation began on April 19, 2020, in regards to a complaint of inappropriate behavior with a juvenile.

Ceasar was originally arrested on June 22, 2020, for computer aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile. His bond at that time was set at $17,500.

During the investigation, detectives with Catahoula Parish seized multiple computers, cell phones, and other technological devices with a search warrant. Detectives say the information obtained from the devices led them to the discovery of Ceasar using town devices to commit other crimes.

Sheriff Toney Edwards released a statement saying, “he is thankful to all the detectives and other agencies who have worked diligently on this case.” He also stated that “this is an example of the growing abuse of technological devices throughout today’s society.”

Ceasar is being held at the Catahoula Parish Jail and his bond has been set at $331,500.

We will continue to update this article as more information about the case becomes available.

