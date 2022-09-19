JONESVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit and Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation on September 8, 2022, after receiving a cyber-tip generated by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The information they received reported that multiple files had been downloaded by a Jonesville resident, which contained child pornography. Additionally, evidence was uncovered that the subject had continuously attempted to purchase similar material through the internet.

The investigation led authorities to 18-year-old Kadarien M. Osteen. Osteen is being charged with two counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles.

Photo courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

A search warrant was executed at the residence on September 15, 2022, resulting in the seizure of multiple electronic devices; however, it was later discovered the suspect had relocated to Missouri for military training. Missouri officials served him with an arrest warrant on September 16, and he was taken into custody.

Following extradition, he will be booked into the Catahoula Parish Jail. An investigation is still underway.