JONESBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 6, 2022, David Odom, 57, was arrested by detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division, assisted by SWAT members.

Through social media messaging, David Odom contacted what he believed to be a fifteen-year-old female on September 20, 2022. In the course of the conversation, Odom made it sexual and continued texting the juvenile.

Photo courtesy of Jonesboro Police Department

After driving over two hours from Trenton, Tennessee, Odom met the girl in a Jonesboro hotel room on Sunday. A short time after renting the room, he was arrested.

Odom has been registered as a sex offender. A bond of $1,000,000 was set for him after he was charged with Internet Stalking of a Child.