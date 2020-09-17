Joint Investigation Leads to Arrest of Prairieville Man on Charges of Child Exploitation

GONZALES – Investigators with the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit in Baton Rouge, in conjunction with the FBI, say they’ve arrested an Ascension Parish man following an investigation where he was allegedly participating in child exploitation on a social media app.

The arrest occured on September 16, 2020. Officials say 38-year-old Derrick Louque of Prairieville was arrested for multiple charges related to indecent behavior with a juvenile.

According to a Facebook post from the Louisiana State Police, the initial investigation began earlier this month when Investigators began an undercover child exploitation case.

During the investigation, investigators say Louque was identified after he began a conversation with an undercover FBI Agent who was posing as a juvenile.

According to arresting officials, Louque further solicited and agreed to meet the juvenile for sex.

Yesterday morning, Troopers along with the FBI took Louque into custody after he arrived at the location set by authorities where he agreed to meet the juvenile with the intent of having sex.

Louque was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for charges:

Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

Computer Aided Solicitation for Sexual Purposes

Attempted Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

The investigation is ongoing and there is currently no more information available. We will update this article as the story unfolds.