VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 20, 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit opened an investigation in conjunction with the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding an adult subject, 33-year-old Michael Keenan Shelton, communicating online with what he believed to be a child for sexual purposes.

The subject had inappropriate conversations and acknowledged the fact that he could potentially get in trouble for communicating with the child. Upon positive identification, it was confirmed that the subject was in fact a convicted Tier-1 sex offender who had been released from prison just 14 days prior, on October 6, 2023.

Detectives from both agencies executed a search warrant Friday afternoon at the suspect’s residence, where he was also taken into custody without incident. He was convicted in LaSalle Parish in 2017 relative to Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.