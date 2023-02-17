CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 26, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cybercrime Unit collaborated with the Dallas Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, to investigate an adult subject, 34-year-old Gerardo R. Garza, for soliciting minors online for sexual activities. The suspect was believed to be simultaneously communicating with children in the Dallas and Concordia Parish areas.

Photo courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

For over a month, Garza utilized multiple platforms to exchange sexually explicit pictures, engage in inappropriate conversations, and attempt to make plans to meet with a minor on Valentine’s Day. Once Garza’s identity was confirmed, a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

On February 16, 2023, the U.S. Marshals Service executed the warrants, and Garza was taken into custody.