CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 26, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cybercrime Unit collaborated with the Dallas Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, to investigate an adult subject, 34-year-old Gerardo R. Garza, for soliciting minors online for sexual activities. The suspect was believed to be simultaneously communicating with children in the Dallas and Concordia Parish areas.
For over a month, Garza utilized multiple platforms to exchange sexually explicit pictures, engage in inappropriate conversations, and attempt to make plans to meet with a minor on Valentine’s Day. Once Garza’s identity was confirmed, a warrant was obtained for his arrest.
On February 16, 2023, the U.S. Marshals Service executed the warrants, and Garza was taken into custody.