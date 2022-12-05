CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Sheriff Stephens was released on a $25,000 bond on Sunday, Dec. 4 according to Sheriff Damante.

Mugshot of Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens who was arrested on Dec. 3 on charges of simultaneous possession of firearms and drugs, according to Arkansas State Police (Crawford County Sheriff’s Office).

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Johnson County sheriff was arrested on Dec. 3 during a traffic stop where Arkansas State Police found drugs and guns.

Sheriff Jimmy Stephens of Johnson County is being held at the Crawford County Detention Center, Crawford Sheriff Jimmy Damante has confirmed.

“Arkansas State Police conducted a traffic stop earlier today and arrested Sheriff Stephens on charges of simultaneous possession of firearms and drugs,” Bill Sadler ASP’s public information officer said in a statement to KNWA/FOX24.

Under Arkansas Law, a person commits a Class Y felony while in possession of a firearm and drugs at the same time. A Classy Y felony carries a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.

KNWA/FOX24 has reached out to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for a statement.

