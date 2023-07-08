JACKSON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 7 2023, around 11:11 PM, the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to a shooting that occurred on Gladway Road. Deputies with the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Parish Ambulance Service, and Ward 7 Fire District were dispatched to the scene.

Authorities located the suspect standing outside upon arrival and arrested him. Inside the residence, a male victim was found deceased.

Photo courtesy of Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Department

The suspect was identified as 55-year-old Mark Dewayne Kelly. Kelly was arrested and booked for Second Degree Murder. He is currently being held in jail without bond.