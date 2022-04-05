JACKSON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies asked for the public’s help to locate 35-year-old Bruce Bryant. Deputies described Bryant as being six feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

Bruce Bryant, Photo courtesy Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office
Authorities reported that they’ve charged Bryant with the following charges:

  • Domestic Abuse Battery (Felony) February 23, 2022
  • Second Degree Battery (Felony) February 9, 2022
  • Home Invasion (Felony) January 26, 2022
  • Battery of a Dating Partner (Felony) January 26, 2022
  • Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling (Felony) January 13, 2022
  • Battery of a Dating Partner (Felony) January 13, 2022
  • Simple Battery (Misdemeanor) January 5, 2022

Deputies asked that if you see Bryant or know where he is to contact the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)-259-9021.