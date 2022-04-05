JACKSON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies asked for the public’s help to locate 35-year-old Bruce Bryant. Deputies described Bryant as being six feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds.
Authorities reported that they’ve charged Bryant with the following charges:
- Domestic Abuse Battery (Felony) February 23, 2022
- Second Degree Battery (Felony) February 9, 2022
- Home Invasion (Felony) January 26, 2022
- Battery of a Dating Partner (Felony) January 26, 2022
- Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling (Felony) January 13, 2022
- Battery of a Dating Partner (Felony) January 13, 2022
- Simple Battery (Misdemeanor) January 5, 2022
Deputies asked that if you see Bryant or know where he is to contact the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)-259-9021.