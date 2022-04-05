JACKSON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies asked for the public’s help to locate 35-year-old Bruce Bryant. Deputies described Bryant as being six feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

Bruce Bryant, Photo courtesy Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office

Authorities reported that they’ve charged Bryant with the following charges:

Domestic Abuse Battery (Felony) February 23, 2022

Second Degree Battery (Felony) February 9, 2022

Home Invasion (Felony) January 26, 2022

Battery of a Dating Partner (Felony) January 26, 2022

Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling (Felony) January 13, 2022

Battery of a Dating Partner (Felony) January 13, 2022

Simple Battery (Misdemeanor) January 5, 2022

Deputies asked that if you see Bryant or know where he is to contact the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)-259-9021.