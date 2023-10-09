JACKSON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Department has obtained an arrest warrant for Terrion S. Atkins, Jr., for Second-Degree Murder. The warrant for Atkins is in connection with a senseless shooting that took place at Circle K in Jonesboro late Friday night.

Around 11:40 PM, the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified through a 911 call of shots being fired at Circle K in the City Limits of Jonesboro. Jonesboro City Police arrived on scene along with Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Deputies.

A male subject was found shot on the scene, and he was transported to the Jackson Parish Hospital by the Jackson Parish Ambulance Service. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office has a strong person of interest into the shooting that occurred on US 167 between North Hodge and Quitman in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Around 1:35 AM, the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office received another 911 call about another shooting that occurred on US 167 between North Hodge and Quitman. A driver was shot while driving down the road, and the front-seat passenger was also hit by a bullet.

The driver had succumbed to his injuries by the time first responders and deputies arrived on the scene. The passenger was transported by the Jackson Parish Ambulance Service and Pafford Air One to a Trauma Center to be treated for their gunshot wound.

Authorities are requesting that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Atkins or any information regarding the two shootings to please come forward. You can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 259-9021, submit a tip HERE or call Crimestoppers at 318-388-CASH (2274) or www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com.