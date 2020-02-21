Investigation underway in to an animal cruelty case in Calhoun

CALHOUN, La. (Press Release) – Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently conducting a Cruelty to Animals investigation involving a horse in Calhoun.

The horse was severely injured requiring it be euthanized.

Anyone with any information regarding the injury to the animal is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update this article as we receive more information.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.