MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Throughout the past several months, authorities and the Metro Narcotics Unit have received information that 46-year-old Phillip Robinson has been distributing marijuana and crack cocaine from his residence on Morton Street in Monroe. During the investigation, authorities carried out many controlled purchases of marijuana and crack cocaine from Robinson.

The investigation led to authorities obtaining an arrest warrant for three counts of distribution and a search warrant for Robinson’s home. On April 11, 2023, Metro Narcotics and detectives with the Monroe Police Department made contact with Robison at his residence on Morton Street, where they served him with the warrants.

Robison was met outside of his home by officers, where he was advised of his Miranda rights and questioned about the narcotics inside the residence. According to authorities, Robinson admitted that the narcotics inside his residence belonged to him.

Officers found the following items during the search of the suspect’s home:

Crack cocaine cookie (8 grams)

Powder cocaine (3 grams)

15 different THC edible molds

11 assorted THC edibles

THC wax/sugar (around 2 pounds)

Numerous rolled marijuana cigarettes

Multiple narcotic bags

Razon blades with crack cocaine residue

Large amount of crack cocaine residue

Based on where these items were placed inside the home, it was apparent that drug distribution was taking place at the residence. Further investigation also revealed that Robinson was affiliated with another crack cocaine dealer in the area.

Robinson was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center for booking. Robinson faces eight charges, and his current bond is set at $30,000.