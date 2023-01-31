RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Rayville Police Department contacted the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Monroe Field Office on January 10, 2023, to investigate a complaint. A complaint was received regarding a physical altercation involving Deborah James, 53, a Rayville City Councilwoman, and threats made to Rayville Police Department officers.

When officers arrived at her private residence, James verbally threatened them with losing their jobs if they arrested her. The Louisiana State Police Monroe Field Office secured an arrest warrant and charged James earlier today based on the investigation and information obtained.

James was charged with simple battery of persons with infirmities and public intimidation. James was booked into the Richland Parish Jail.

The Rayville Police Department assisted with the investigation, but the Louisiana State Police will be the lead investigators while the investigation remains open and ongoing. There is no new information available at this time.