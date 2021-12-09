‘I’m going to kill you’ West Monroe man arrested for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder after a late night stabbing incident

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday December 8, officers with the West Monroe Police Department were called to the scene of a stabbing in the 700 block of S. 7th Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they encountered the victim on the front porch suffering from a single stab wound to the chest.

While the victim was being transported to a local hospital, officers then made contact with the suspect, 63-year-old Booker T Jackson Jr.

After questioning Jackson, he reportedly admitted to officers that he and the victim were in a verbal altercation which led to a fight. During the fight, the victim was stabbed and fled the scene.

Upon making contact with the victim at the hospital, officers were advised that while they were sleeping, Jackson came into their room and stated “I’m going to kill you if you don’t get the f*** out of this house.”

Jackson then reportedly stabbed the victim with a knife while they lay in bed. Per the arrest report, the victim’s X-Ray shows that they were stabbed through the liver, around 3 or 4 inches.

Booker T Jackson Jr. was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center on one count of Attempted Second-Degree Murder.