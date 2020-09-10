Illegal Immigrant Sentenced for Producing Child Pornography

LAFAYETTE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The United States Department of Justice announced the sentencing of a man accused of molesting a young girl in her sleep.

Pedro Aguirre-Nunez, 39, a Duson, Louisiana resident, was sentenced in federal court for Production of Child Pornography.

According to the DOJ’s release Aguirre-Nunez was sentenced to 18 years, 8 months

in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies say they were called to a report of indecent behavior with a juvenile on March 29, 2019, in Duson, Louisiana.

Deputies say when they arrived at the scene they found videos of Aguirre-Nunez allegidly molesting a minor girl had videos on a cloud account connected to his phone.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the cloud account and found three videos. The videos were taken on a smart phone and synched with the cloud account associated with that phone.

The DOJ says a forensic review determined that the videos had been taken a few months prior

to the discovery of them. All three of the videos were taken while the minor child was asleep.

On October 17, 2019, Aguirre-Nunez admitted that he did in fact produce the visual depictions of conduct with the minor child by using his smart phone and entered a plea of guilty to Production of Child Pornography in federal court.

Aguirre-Nunez is a citizen and national of Mexico and did not have legal status in

the United States on the dates these crimes were committed.