‘I will kill you all!’: Louisiana man allegedly crashes car with six passengers, including toddlers, in suicide/murder attempt

RAYNE, La. (KLFY)- A 36-year-old Rayne man is facing criminal charges including attempted first degree murder after he allegedly attempted to cause a vehicle crash to kill himself and six others, authorities said.

According to the Rayne Police Department, Bradon Mouton was arrested after the crash Monday night in the 300 block of N. Adams Street in Rayne. The vehicle collided into the Bank of Commerce building after Mouton allegedly yelled” I will kill you all!” before grabbing the steering wheel from the passenger’s seat.

Mouton reportedly fled from the crash scene before officers arrived. Three adults and two toddlers were rear-seat passengers in the vehicle, police said. An adult and the two toddlers were taken hospital with moderate injuries, police said.

Mouton faces charges of attempted first degree murder and dating partner abuse with child endangerment (14: 34.9). His bond was set at $32,500.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Monesha Mouton, 26, was also arrested on charges of DWI and child endangerment and two violations of the child seat belt law.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST POSTS: