HUNTINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 3, 2022, NBC 10’s Jesse Davis shared on Facebook that 17-year-old Devin Myers, of Huntington, La., was shot and killed in front of his home.

According to Davis, Myers had just celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Myers suffered approximately five gunshot wounds. See the Facebook post below.