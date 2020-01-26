Human remains and evidence in missing person case found during Prairie County investigation

HAZEN, Ark. (1/26/20) Human remains that may be the body of a Cross County woman were recovered yesterday from a crude grave site about nine miles north of Hazen.

The remains and other evidence were seized by Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division and Federal Bureau of Investigation Evidence Response Team.

Forensics experts at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory will attempt to identify the remains and determine a manner and cause of death.

State Troopers of the Highway Patrol Division, CID Special Agents and FBI Special Agents have been at the site since yesterday.

Information tied to the disappearance of Christy Rooks, 42, of Wynne (Cross County) led law enforcement officers to farm property and a residence between Des Arc and Hazen where the investigation and evidence recovery has been underway over the past two days.

Rooks’ car, a Nissan Altima, was located by Highway Patrol troopers yesterday in Cabot.

Earl Parks, 47, of Hazen, who is being questioned by the state police in connection to Rooks’ disappearance, has been taken into custody and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

During the course of the Arkansas State Police investigation over the past two days, state troopers and special agents were assisted by the law enforcement officers of the Prairie County Sheriff’s Department, Cross County Sheriff’s Department, Hazen Police Department, Wynne Police Department, and the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission Enforcement Division.

The investigation is ongoing and we will update this article as we receive more information.

