Homeless Monroe man arrested after attempting to rob another man at gunpoint

MONROE, La. — A homeless Monroe man has been arrested after police say he attempted to rob another man at gunpoint over the weekend.

According to arrest reports, 40-year-old Pernell Allen was arrested on Sunday, October 18, after officers found Allen in an abandoned building in the 2400 block of Desiard Street.

The victim in the case told officers that Allen walked up to him from the road in the 2100 block of Desiard Street and asked for $5. When the victim told Allen he did not have the money, Allen allegedly pulled out a black hand gun and pointed at the victim. Allen, according to the victim, then yelled, “Give me $5.”

The victim stated that he told Allen to shoot him because he did not have the money. At that time, Allen fled from the scene.

Allen was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with one count of Attempted Armed Robbery.

His bond has been set at $250,000.