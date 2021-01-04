Hit and Run suspect arrested, accused of trying to take deputy’s firearm during arrest

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man accused in a hit and run has been arrested and arrest reports say he tried to take a deputy’s firearm during the arrest.

According to arrest reports, an officer with the Monroe Police Department responded to a vehicle crash in the 3400 block of Desiard Street on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

When the officer arrived on the scene, he spoke with a victim who claimed a 2017 Audi that turned from Desiard Street onto Sterlington Road had hit her head-on. She also claimed that the driver continued driving after the crash, but that she got a look at him before he drove off.

While on the scene, the officer found a glasses case with a driver’s license inside that belonged to 41-year-old Marcos Kage. The victim confirmed to officers that Kage was the driver that hit her car.

The officer, along with deputies from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, found Kage at the address listed on the driver’s license. When they attempted to put Kage into handcuffs, the MPD officer claims Kage pulled away with extreme force. Law enforcement was able to get Kage into handcuffs.

While they were transporting him to a vehicle, Kage allegedly grabbed an OPSO deputy’s handgun and repeatedly tried to pull the gun from its holster. The deputy was able to fight off Kage’s hand, but then Kage grabbed the deputy’s vest. At some point during the struggle, the Monroe Police Officer injured his arm by pulling a muscle and had to receive medical attention.

Through the struggle, law enforcement was able to finally get Kage into a patrol car and transport him to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Law enforcement later learned that Kage’s driver’s license had been suspended and that Kage also did not have proof of insurance for the vehicle he was driving.

Kage has been charged with the following, as listed on OPSO’s booking page:

Hit and Run Driving (Misdemeanor)

Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence

Battery of a Police Officer

Disarming of a Peace Officer

Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended

No Proof of Insurance

Stop Signs and Yield Signs; Penalties for Violations

(Note: The mugshot used in this article is from a previous arrest on Feb. 8, 2018.)