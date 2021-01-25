High-speed chase in Monroe ends with crash, driver arrested on drugs and weapon charges

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man has been arrested on several drug charges and a weapons charge following a high-speed chase that ended with a crash.

According to an arrest report, a Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy saw a vehicle on Ticheli Road drive through a stop sign. The deputy pulled the vehicle over and when the deputy was walking up to the driver’s window, the vehicle sped off.

The report says the vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 mph and at one point nearly hit another responding patrol vehicle.

The chase ended when the vehicle ran off of Garrett Road and crashed into the nearby wooded area. Deputies took the driver, 35-year-old Monta Allen, into custody.

Monta Allen (Mugshot Courtesy: OPSO / Background Courtesy: Associated Press)

According to the report, deputies found 2.2 pounds of Methamphetamine sitting in a plastic bag on the ground beside the driver’s door. The deputies also reportedly smelled marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a plastic bag with 1 ounce of Marijuana and another bag with 18 Ecstasy pills.

A search warrant for Allen’s home was later granted to OPSO SCAT and Metro Narcotics. According to OPSO, agents found the following during the search:

2.5 pounds of Methamphetamine

1 ounce of Crack Cocaine

powder Cocaine

several Ecstasy tablets

1 ounce of suspected Heroin

(Courtesy: OPSO)

Agents found an assault rifle with a loaded magazine, several boxes of ammunition, and multiple high capacity magazines inside of a bedroom. They also found a digital scale, a money counter, plastic bags, and an “undetermined amount” of cash. In the report, agents noted that 6 juveniles were at the home during the time of the search warrant.

Allen was taken to the Metro Narcotics Unit and during an interview, Allen stated he was taking the Methamphetamines found in his vehicle to sell to a person for $10,000. Allen also told agents that he drove off because he didn’t want to go back to jail.

Allen was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charges:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Crack Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Ecstasy

Simple Possession of Marijuana

Possession of CDS in Presence of a Juvenile

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Failure to Stop at Stop Sign

This is not the first time that Allen has been involved in a high-speed chase that ended in a crash. In March 2020, KTVE/KARD reported that Allen was arrested after leading Louisiana State Police in a high-speed chase through Monroe that ended with him crashing into a gas meter on South College Avenue.