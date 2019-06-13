Crime

Help Crime Stoppers catch Shreveport men wanted for burglary, theft

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 03:01 AM CDT

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) - (6/13/19) Authorities need your assistance getting three Shreveport men wanted for burglary and other crimes off the streets.  

These are the three suspects detectives are on the lookout for: 

Dantanvis Jamerson, 28, last known address 100 Azalea Terrace, is wanted on a Simple Burglary charge.

Richard Dowell, 59, whose last address is unknown, is wanted on a Theft charge.

Timothy Dodson, 35, last known address is 290 Maple St., is wanted on an Access Device Fraud charge.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $300 for information leading to the arrest of these individuals.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jamerson, Dowell or Dodson, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, visit Lockemup.org or use the P3 Tips app.

