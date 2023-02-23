TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is in the Bi-State Jail because surveillance video from a grocery store parking lot gave police enough evidence to make an arrest for Indecent Exposure.

Fred Smith, 34, allegedly approached a woman inside a store and tried to start a conversation with her, walking away when she refused. But when the same woman was loading her groceries into her car, he drove up to her in the parking lot, opened his car door to expose himself, and smiled at her while performing an indecent act.

The victim locked herself in her vehicle, and the man drove away after several minutes had passed. But she was able to describe the car to authorities, who stopped the vehicle on Texas Boulevard a short time later.

Surveillance video was used in the identification of the suspect. Smith was arrested for Indecent Exposure, for not having vehicle liability insurance, and booked into the Bi-State Jail.

Smith’s bond has been set at $3,261.