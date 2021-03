GRAYSON, La. — The Grayson Police Department is currently searching for a battery suspect and is asking for the public’s help to find him.

According to Grayson Police, Nathan Simpson entered a home on Thursday morning and used a weapon to batter a person.

Police say that Simpson is wearing a green shirt and has a camouflage hat on.

If you see Simpson, police say to not make contact with him and instead call 911.