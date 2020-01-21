Grambling Police searching for multiple people believed to be hiding in the area

GRAMBLING, La. — The Grambling Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find multiple wanted people who are believed to be hiding in the Grambling, Ruston, or Monroe area.

Murphy Middleton

Police are searching for 34-year-old Murphy Middleton who is wanted for the following charges:

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Criminal Damage to Property

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I

Drug Paraphernalia

No Drivers License

Police say Middleton stands around 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 170 lbs.

Jhacoria Coleman

25-year-old Jhacoria Delvon Coleman is also wanted by the Grambling Police Department for the following charges:

Simple Battery

Intimidating/Injuring a Witness

Police say Coleman stands around 6’0″ tall and weighs approximately 175 lbs.

Nicole Albritton

Police say that 38-year-old Nicole “Kitty” Albritton is wanted on a Simple Burglary Charge.

Albritton stands around 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 150 lbs.

If you know where any of these people are, please call the Grambling Police Department at 318-247-3771 or Crime Stoppers at 318-255-1111.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.