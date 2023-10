GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating Dejuan Marquis Evans. Evan is wanted for two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, two counts of Attempted Murder on a Peace Officer, Aggravated Flight, and Resisting an Officer.

Photo courtesy of Grambling Police

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this suspect, please contact the Grambling Police Department at (318) 247-3771 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 251-1111.