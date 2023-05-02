GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, May 1, 2023, around 8 PM, investigators with the Grambling Police Department arrested 24-year-old Ariel Williams. Williams was taken into custody for Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

An investigation was opened after a juvenile victim reported to a school administrator that she was involved in a sexual relationship with a female coach. The initial investigation indicated that the coach and the juvenile victim were in a texting relationship in September 2022.

Photo courtesy of Grambling Police Department

As a result of the relationship, numerous encounters took place, eventually resulting in sexual encounters. To avoid detection by school staff and the juvenile’s parents, encounters took place off campus at various locations.

Williams was arrested without incident, transported, and booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center. The current bond for Williams is set at $30,000. The arrest also led to the suspect’s termination from Lincoln Preparatory School by the administrator.