Grambling man arrested on two counts of Obscenity on LA Tech campus

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monday September 20, officers with the Louisiana Tech Police Department received a complaint of a man that asked a woman for directions, only for her to discover he was masturbating in his car, a grey Honda Accord.

While reviewing video surveillance from the area, it was discovered that the man was still committing the lewd act while at the intersection of Texas Ave and Homer St.

On Tuesday September 21, officers were again advised of a black male in a grey Honda exposing his penis in a similar manner as the day before.

Officers eventually located the vehicle in question and revealed its driver to be 22-year-old Derick Young. While being questioned, Young did admit to having his penis out of his clothing while asking for directions.

Derick Young was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on two counts of Obscenity.