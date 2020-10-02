Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office seeks help from public to find a stolen truck

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page they are asking the public for help finding a stolen truck.
They are looking for a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, license plate B737392, silver in color, stolen from the area of Highway 875, Wisner, LA.
Deputies say the man pictured is a person of interest in this investigation.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)435-4505.
