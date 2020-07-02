Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. — The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a homicide.

According to FPSO, deputies were called to a home on Highway 578 on Tuesday evening about a unresponsive female found inside of her home.

When deputies arrived, 50-year-old Michelle Houston was found deceased.

The Louisiana State Police Investigations Division and Louisiana State Police Crime Lab are assisting the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division in this case.

Sheriff Cobb states, “My thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family and friends. This is an active, ongoing homicide investigation. As always we ask anyone with information to contact the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)435-4505.”

