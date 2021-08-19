Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office cracking down on car break-ins

WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The town of Winnsboro has experienced several vehicle break-ins over the last months and weeks.

According to the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, several juveniles ranging in age up to 17-years-old were responsible for these break-ins.

We were able to speak with the Sheriff and also a victim of this crime.

Here is what they had to say:

A resident of Winnsboro, Samantha Armstrong says, “Things were everywhere. My console, there was mail, everything was just off the sun visor, everything was just thrown everywhere. I was like what the world.”

Sheriff of Winnsboro, Kevin Cobb says, “Most of the individuals that are doing these crimes are juveniles. People under the age of 18 years of age. A lot of these situations, these individuals are coming out of homes were the parents are oblivious to what’s going on. They don’t care what’s going on, they support what’s going on or they’ve thrown up there hands and say look we can’t do anything with them.”

“Lock your doors, put up any belongings. Don’t be like me and leave your things in your vehicle.” says Armstrong.

Sheriff Cobb says, ”Believe there’s probably even some that don’t even realize that their vehicle may have been broken into and things have been taken. Especially if you have weapons in your vehicle. You know those are going into the hands of juveniles and back onto the streets. Patently used in violent crimes and we’re really really concerned about that.”

Sheriff Cobb says they have already made several arrests, but if you know of more incidents or see something you are urged to get in touch with the Sheriff’s Office.

