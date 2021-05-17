Franklin Parish narcotics investigation leads to 161 arrest warrants

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on their Facebook page that a recent narcotics investigation yielded 161 arrest warrants.

Deputies say they issued these warrants on 66 individuals the morning of Monday, May 17.

According to officials, the warrants are the result of many investigations over the last several months.

Deputies say the expect to arrest the remaining suspects in the coming days.

According to the Facebook post, 28 of those charged are on probation or parole from previous arrests and the other 56 have previous records that contain felony charges.

“It is by our narcotics division’s continued effort that narcotics distribution is hindered in Franklin Parish and surrounding areas,” stated Cobb.

Deputies say the drugs seized in this operation included: synthetic cannabinoid, heroin, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and various prescription medications.

The full list of those charged is below:

Arrested Monday, May 17:

1. Nicholas Colby Gawtrych, Gilbert, LA, Distribution if Schedule I (Marijuana), Schedule II (Two Counts, Methamphetamine) and Schedule III (Suboxone) Controlled Dangerous Substance (Probation and Parole Hold)

2. Daniel Wade Hickingbottom, Winnsboro, LA Distribution of Schedule III (Two Counts, Suboxone) Controlled Dangerous Substance

3. Chassidy D. Barnett, Winnsboro, LA, Distribution of Schedule I (Two Counts, Marijuana), and Schedule II (Two Counts, Methamphetamine) Controlled Dangerous Substance (Probation and Parole Hold)

4. Jamarcus Curtiz Manuel, Winnsboro, LA, Distribution of Schedule II (Three Counts Methamphetamine) Controlled Dangerous Substance (Probation and Parole Hold)

5. Okeeye Tolette Goods, Winnsboro, LA, Distribution of Schedule II (Two Counts, Lortab) Controlled Dangerous Substance (Probation and Parole Hold)

6. Jonathan Marvin Armstrong, Winnsboro, LA, Distribution of Schedule III (Suboxone) Controlled Dangerous Substance (Probation and Parole Hold)

7. Jonathan Allen Robinson, Wisner, LA, Distribution of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) Controlled Dangerous Substance

8. Dakota Houston Tarver, Winnsboro, LA, Distribution of Schedule II (Three Counts Methamphetamine) Controlled Dangerous Substance

9. Keith Bryan Bell, Winnsboro, LA, Distribution of Schedule I (Marijuana) Controlled Dangerous Substance

10. Noah Will Robinson, Winnsboro, LA, Distribution of Schedule II (Three Counts Methamphetamine) Controlled Dangerous Substance (Probation and Parole Hold)

11. Ahmad Rashad Swayzer, Winnsboro, LA, Distribution of Schedule I (Two Counts, Marijuana) Controlled Dangerous Substance (Probation and Parole Hold)

12. Eric Panell Plater, Winnsboro, LA, Distribution of Schedule I (Two Counts, Marijuana) Controlled Dangerous Substance (Probation and Parole Hold)

13. Jonathan Dewayne Hudson, Wisner, LA, Distribution of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) Controlled Dangerous Substance (Probation and Parole Hold)

14. Michael Roy Coleman, Winnsboro, LA, Distribution of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) Controlled Dangerous Substance (Probation and Parole Hold)

15. Ledarrius Shemar Thompson, Winnsboro, LA, Distribution of Schedule I (Four Counts, Marijuana) Controlled Dangerous Substance

16. Lezerrick D Allen, Winnsboro, LA, Distribution of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Distribution of Schedule IV (Xanax) Controlled Dangerous Substance (Probation and Parole Hold)

17. Roger Cornelius Richardson, Winnsboro, LA, Distribution of Schedule I (Two Counts, Synthetic Cannabinoid) Controlled Dangerous Substance

18. Robert Lee Taylor, Winnsboro, LA, Distribution of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) Controlled Dangerous Substance (Probation and Parole Hold)

19. Westin Sawyer McMurray, Winnsboro, LA, Distribution of Schedule II (Three Counts, Methamphetamine) Controlled Dangerous Substance

20. Michael Tyrone Thomas, Jr., Winnsboro, LA, Distribution of Schedule I (Synthetic Cannabinoid) Controlled Dangerous Substance (Probation and Parole Hold)

21. Roshanda Shante Watson, Winnsboro, LA, Distribution of Schedule I (Two Counts, Synthetic Cannabinoid) Controlled Dangerous Substance

22. James Lavelle Jackson, Winnsboro, LA, Distribution of Schedule I (Marijuana) Controlled Dangerous Substance

23. Robin Joseph Vester, Winnsboro, LA, Distribution of Schedule I (Marijuana) Controlled Dangerous Substance

24. Terry Lynn Ferrington, Gilbert, LA, Distribution of Schedule II (Two Counts, Methamphetamine) Controlled Dangerous Substance

25. Ronnie Dewayne Herring, Winnsboro, LA, Distribution of Schedule I (Two Counts, Synthetic Cannabinoid) Controlled Dangerous Substance (Probation and Parole Hold)

26. Kyler Blaise Adams, Winnsboro, LA, Distribution of Schedule I (One Count, Marijuana and One Count, Synthetic Cannabinoid) Controlled Dangerous Substance

27. Jeffery Eugene Kenney, Gilbert, LA, Distribution of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) Controlled Dangerous Substance (Probation and Parole Hold)

28. Calvin Dewayne Thomas, Winnsboro, LA, Distribution of Schedule I (Two Counts, Marijuana) Controlled Dangerous Substance

29. Richard Lee Plater, Winnsboro, LA, Distribution of Schedule I (One Count, Synthetic Cannabinoid) Controlled Dangerous Substance

30. Geoffrey Blake Lambert, Winnsboro, LA, Distribution of Schedule II (Two Counts, Methamphetamine) Controlled Dangerous Substance

31. Jeffery Eugene Phillips, Winnsboro, LA, Distribution of Schedule I (Marijuana) Controlled Dangerous Substance (Probation and Parole Hold)

32. Tavis Lashon Dykes, Winnsboro, LA, Distribution of Schedule I (Five Counts, Synthetic Cannabinoid, and Three Counts Heroin), and Schedule II (One Count Ecstasy) Controlled Dangerous Substance

33. Lajardin Tyrell Howard, Winnsboro, LA, Conspiracy to Distribute Synthetic Cannabinoid and Distribution of Schedule I (Two Count, Synthetic Cannabinoid) Controlled Dangerous Substance

34. Preston Ryan Eckard, Extension, LA, Distribution of Schedule I (Three Count, Marijuana, One Count Ecstasy), and Distribution of Schedule II (One Count, Methamphetamine) Controlled Dangerous Substance

35. Juvenile Male, Distribution of Schedule I (Marijuana), and Distribution of Schedule II (Three Counts, Methamphetamine) Controlled Dangerous Substance

Warrants are currently active for: