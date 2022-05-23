BASKIN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office reported they need the public’s help to find 38-year-old Jonathan Bernard Brooks.

According to Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb, around 11:30 a.m., on Monday, May 23, 2022, the Baskin Police Department attempted to execute a routine traffic stop on a Chevrolet Dually. Police later identified Brooks as the driver, and said that he fled from officers down the rural roads north of Baskin, La. He drove through a stop sign and jumped a ditch onto private property on Adams Road in Baskin.

While the vehicle was still in motion, authorities reported that Brooks opened the driver side door and leapt out to run away from officers in pursuit. The truck continued onto the property, narrowly missing a tree, while Brooks ran away.

When officers approached the vehicle they found Brooks’ 7-year-old daughter.

If you have any information on where Brooks is, call the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)-435-4505 or call 911.

According to police, Brooks has several outstanding warrants with the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Brooks’ truck where it came to rest barely missing a large tree. (Photo courtesy of Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office)