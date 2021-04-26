Fourth local man arrested in child sex trafficking investigation

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a recent child sex trafficking investigation by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to court documents, the victim in the case told investigators that over the course of two days she was forced to have sex with 33-year-old Keithon Courtney. The victim also told investigators that Courtney gave her to 34-year-old Alonzo Taylor for money which lead to Taylor having sex with the victim also.

When questioned by investigators, Courtney allegedly stated that he picked up the victim and had sex with her twice but claimed it was consensual. Courtney also allegedly stated that he sold the victim to Taylor for $10.

Courtney was then arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Trafficking of Children for Sexual Purposes and two other unrelated charges.