Four juveniles arrested on vehicle burglary charges

MONROE, La. — Four juveniles have been arrested after police say they were caught on camera going into someone’s vehicle.

According to Monroe Police, officers were called to a home in the 2200 block of Valencia street last night just before 10 pm.

Police say a homeowner had surveillance footage that showed a person entering the owner’s vehicle that also showed three more people in the street.

Police later identified those four people as juveniles who were located South of the victim’s residence just before 10:30 pm.

The juveniles admitted to going into a Red Kia at an unknown address that night and also admitted to stealing a bicycle. The juveniles told police they had ridden bicycles to the North side of Monroe but could not remember where they had left them.

All four have been taken to the Green Oaks Detention Center.

