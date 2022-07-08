PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ponchatoula Police Department responded to a reported shooting on Wednesday night.

PPD says, “On July 6th around 7:15pm, officers were dispatched to the corner of Methvin Drive and N. 15th Street in reference to a drive-by shooting.”

Officers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

Four people were in the suspect’s vehicle and they have been identified as Tyree Callahan, 22, Tyler Callahan, 21, Trajon Miles, 20, and Dejon Warner, 21.







Images courtesy of Ponchatoula Police Department (“All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty”)

The four suspects were arrested and each faces the charges listed below:

1 count each of Attempted Second Degree Murder

1 count of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

The charges come after a search of the suspect’s vehicle uncovered a lot of weapons and spent bullet casings.

“At least 15 recently-fired casings were found at the scene on Methvin Drive, as well as several places where projectiles struck surrounding property,” according to the Ponchatoula Police Department.

Further investigation helped investigators determine what led to this drive-by shooting.

An argument between five individuals at TJ’s Tobacco Store on Hwy 51 North apparently led to a chase.

The victim in this case was on a dirt bike.

The four suspects are accused of pursuing the victim and “shooting at him,” according to the Ponchatoula Police Department.

The victim did not sustain any injuries in this shooting.

