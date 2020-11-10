Four arrested in Ruston after search reveals drugs, counterfeit cash

RUSTON, La. — The execution of a search warrant lead to the arrests of four people on various charges in Ruston.
According to arrest reports, agents with the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team (LPNET) executed a search warrant at a home in the 2500 block of Creekwood Drive on Friday, November 6, 2020.
During the search agents found 52 units of LSD, Marijuana, THC Concentrate, Xanax, Legend Drugs, $400 in Counterfeit Currency, and a firearm.
As a result of the search, agents arrested the following people: Cade Byram, John Blackwell, Robert Gaiennie, and Kasey May.
